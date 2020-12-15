Alia Bhatt takes her airport looks really seriously; see pics

What do you think of her looks? (Source: aliaabhattpretty,, mylife_aliabhatt | Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

With things gradually easing into normalcy, people have started travelling again. And this development also implies that the famous celebrity airport looks are back. And actors too, are not hesitating to make a statement. For instance, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were recently spotted at the airport twice, and though Ranbir kept things basic, Alia really upped her fashion game.

In the first look, the Kalank actor was seen in an all-pink outfit. The athleisure wear really suited her even though pink on pink can be a tricky combination to pull off. Alia elevated the basic look by accessorising it with a sling bag and sunglasses.

Ranbir, on the other hand, was seen in an all-black look. Goes without saying that masks were a constant.

The second look is the one we really dig. Alia went all out as she opted for a cropped top that had ‘Don’t Kill My Vibe’ written on it. She teamed this with a khaki and grey jacket and matching pants. She accessorised it with shades, a sling bag, and a matching mask.

Ranbir was seen in a check shirt and blue jeans. He teamed it with a jacket and completed the look with a cap and a pair of black shades. Both of them donned masks.

Airport looks might look a bit different now, but we are glad they are back.

What do you think of her looks?

