Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected

Alia Bhatt’s colourful travel style has got all our attention; see pics

Alia Bhatt was recently spotted giving us some serious airport fashion goals in a vibrant-hued jacket that was teamed with a jeans-top combo. She further added an interesting touch with statement boots and bag.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 29, 2018 5:50:41 pm
alia bhatt, alia bhatt airport fashion, alia bhatt travel style, alia bhatt latest photos, alia bhatt updates, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s latest style file. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)
When it comes to casual styling, Alia Bhatt’s sartorial choices are quite experimental and easy to recreate. Be it her maxi dresses or her jeans-tee combos, her fashion statement serves as a lovely inspiration for many.

Continuing her fashionable streak, the Raazi actor was recently spotted sashaying down the airport, clad in a white camisole teamed with a pair of blue jeans. She layered it with a tangerine, longline jacket and black ankle-length boots that added an interesting element to her look. Well, that’s not all. A statement bum bag gave a chic touch to her look.

alia bhatt, alia bhatt airport fashion, alia bhatt travel style, alia bhatt latest photos, alia bhatt updates, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Alia Bhatt while at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra’s airport look gives us fashion goals

Bhatt’s outfit reminded us of Priyanka Chopra, who was also spotted playing up a vibrant jacket while at the airport. Styled by Ami Patel, the Quantico star was spotted wearing a black tee and paired with a mustard coloured jacket from Cinq à Sept. The actor carried off the denim look with elan. And while we really like the look, what actually caught out attention was the Gucci handbag. The look was rounded out with black shades and black boots.

Last week, Kiara Advani too made a comfortable and stylish statement while at the airport in grey matching co-ordinates to which she added colour by styling it with a butter yellow butterfly print jacket. Silver oxfords and a black handbag accessorised her outfit.

Best airport looks, Best airport looks bollywood, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Diana Penty, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Kiara Advani while at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about Bhatt’s latest style file? Let us know in the comments section below.

