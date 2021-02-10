Fashion designer urges people to ‘say no to dowry’ with latest bridal collection

Pakistani fashion designer Ali Xeeshan has come up with a bridal couture collection that aims to make a statement against the “age-old tradition of dowry”.

Pictures of Xeeshan’s collection titled ‘Numaish’ have been going viral. The pictures feature a young bride, draped in a traditional wedding ensemble and heavy jewellery, pulling a cart of dowry with the groom sitting on top.

The designer also released a couture film on Instagram, which dramatises how the bride and her parents have to bear the burden of dowry.

“Shedding light on the epochal and alarming issue of families fretting over saving money for their daughters’ dowry (jahez) instead of their education that is far more important. It’s time to put a stop to this overburdening tradition!” Xeeshan’s official Instagram page captioned the video.

“Accept her with love, an educated bride is a lot better than a billion currency,” another picture was captioned.

Meanwhile, a lot of people took to social media to support the initiative. Here’s what they said:

On the other hand, others felt it was ironic that the designer’s bridalwear itself is really expensive. Here’s what they said:

Why isn’t anyone talking about the hypocrisy led by these fashion designers? Why aren’t they ever called our for such unfair prices for their clothing items? Also, who have Ali Xeeshan the right to make a video on dowry when he sells a lehnga for 12lakh? — Jackie (@samuraijacckk) February 7, 2021

Ali Xeeshan wants to highlight the dowry/shaadi finance issue while selling 12 lakh rupay ke lehngay, ok. — N✨ (@__Dragunov) February 7, 2021

A very powerful work by #UNWomen, partnering with fashion designer Ali Zeeshan about this brilliant concept. We totally support the anti-dowry campaign but the fact that the designer who is giving out this message sells his bridals for millions of rupees is a bit contradictory. pic.twitter.com/AYfCiU8sJ8 — Shad Begum (@ShadBegum) February 8, 2021

