Friday, December 04, 2020
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reacts to backlash for selling expensive ‘Tax the Rich’ sweatshirt

The sweatshirt was reportedly priced at $65 (Rs 4,792) initially, although it was later brought down to $58 (Rs 4,276)

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 4, 2020 7:10:18 pm
Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez's new merchandise collection includes a sweatshirt with 'Tax the Rich' written on it. (Source: file, shop.ocasiocortez.com)

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently announced pre-orders for her new merchandise collection. This includes t-shirts with interesting slogans printed on them like “Drink water & don’t be racist” or “Change takes courage”.

Among these items, the one that caught a furore on social media was a navy blue sweatshirt with the slogan “Tax the rich”, with netizens accusing her of being hypocritical for charging a heavy price for the garment. The sweatshirt was reportedly priced at $65 (Rs 4,792) initially, although it was later brought down to $58 (Rs 4,276).

Addressing the backlash, the Democratic congresswoman shared a person’s tweet who called himself “former mass-market apparel designer” and wrote, “Made in America. Union printed. Sounds about right. That’s what it costs to pay everyone a decent wage along the way.”

Sharing the tweet, Ocasio-Cortez wrote, “Republicans are freaking out because we don’t use slave-wage labor for merch that funds grassroots organizing. But what’s the difference between Trump’s merch and ours? Ours is made in the US.” She followed up her tweet with, “Oh, and by the way: Tax the Rich.”

