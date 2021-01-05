Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has the perfect accessory to keep her mask in place

The times we are living in have made masks a necessity. This, in turn, has also opened up avenues to make the safety accessory more accessible and fashionable to cater to the many styles and trends. For instance, US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was recently spotted taking her mask game a step ahead and wearing an accessory that seemingly helped cut down on the hassle of keeping it in place.

At the Congressional swearing-in ceremony, she was seen with other Democratic representatives like Cori Bush and Jamaal Bowman, all of whom were wearing a mask. But we were particularly drawn by AOC’s mask, simply for the design. The pink cloth mask had thick chain staps attached on both sides. Once, such chains were used to hold spectacles, and now they have transitioned as well.

In the picture shared by Bush, AOC can be seen wearing an elegant pale pink dress with a side slit. The look was completed with hair parted at the side and accessorised with specs apart from the mask.

Recently the US Representative also documented herself getting a Covid-19 vaccine. Sharing her experience on social media, she wrote, “I would never, ever ask you to do something I wasn’t willing to do myself.” “Yesterday, in accordance with national security protocols, Congress began to get vaccinated. I documented the entire process and am here to answer all of your questions to help you feel as comfortable as possible with your healthcare decisions,” she wrote.

She had reassured her followers that she would provide an update on the “1, 3, 5 days”.