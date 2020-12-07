Alaya F’s latest looks are super chic; see pics

What do you think of her looks? (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram)

There is a slight chill in the air and it is time to bring that blazer out of the cupboard. And with blazers being a great way to amp up any look, how about taking some fashion tips from Alaya F? Some of her recent pictures feature her wearing a blazer in unique ways. Check them out below.

In the first look, the actor was seen in a classic tan jacket from Zara which she paired on a risqué black lacy bustier from the label Agent Provocateur. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the look was accessorised with boots and a sleek gold chain. Loads of mascara added the finishing touches.

In the second look, which is inarguably our favourite, she was seen in an ensemble from the label Mistressrockss — a striped blazer-like top. But it is the near-open back which had our attention. This was teamed with matching shorts. The sun-kissed photos make us want to recreate the look.

And finally, she was seen in a bralette top teamed with a blazer and a pair of tights.

What do you think about her latest looks?

