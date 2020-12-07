Alaya F’s latest looks are super chic; see pics

There is a slight chill in the air and it is time to bring that blazer out of the cupboard. And with blazers being a great way to amp up any look, how about taking some fashion tips from Alaya F? Some of her recent pictures feature her wearing a blazer in unique ways. Check them out below.
In the first look, the actor was seen in a classic tan jacket from Zara which she paired on a risqué black lacy bustier from the label Agent Provocateur. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the look was accessorised with boots and a sleek gold chain. Loads of mascara added the finishing touches.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
In the second look, which is inarguably our favourite, she was seen in an ensemble from the label Mistressrockss — a striped blazer-like top. But it is the near-open back which had our attention. This was teamed with matching shorts. The sun-kissed photos make us want to recreate the look.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
And finally, she was seen in a bralette top teamed with a blazer and a pair of tights.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
What do you think about her latest looks?
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.