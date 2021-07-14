Celeb fashion: Alaya F’s striking style will leave you speechless

Alaya F, the 23-year-old daughter of actor Pooja Bedi, is a force to reckon with. She may be just a few films old, but there is no denying that the starlet is a bonafide fashion diva who knows how to make heads turn with the striking style.

Recently, she spread her magic yet again as she was seen looking drop-dead gorgeous in a bright yellow short dress by Rahul Mishra. Accessorised with diamond flower earrings, her look — styled by Chandini Whabi — was completed with subtle makeup and hair styled in a bun.

Check out the look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chandini Whabi (@chandiniw)

In the video, the Jawaani Jaaneman can be seen posing and playing around with a yellow flower.

But this is not the first time Alaya has wooed fans with her impeccable style. Check out these other fashion outings of the actor which were equally impressive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

Alaya looked lovely in this white feather dress by Spanish brand Lakkioui styled with a hand-embroidered feather stole cover-up by Shehlaa Khan. Keeping it simple, the look was accessorised with jewellery by Diosa Paris and blowdried hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

She looked equally stunning in this outfit from designer Ritu Kumar’s SS21 collection. We love how she paired the asymmetrical printed halterneck dress with bright yellow heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Alaya stole the show in this pink one-shoulder mini dress by Gaurav Gupta styled with earrings and a ring by Darshanaa Sanjanaa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

Alaya dazzled in this all-gold corset dress with a flared bottom which was teamed with a wide black belt. The actor wore this Raisa Vanessa dress for Filmfare Awards.

Which is your favourite look?