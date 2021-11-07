Alaya F serves her fashion A-game; check out these pictures

Statement pieces in fashion can make or break an outfit. Usually noticeable, they are uniquely-designed items that can range from clothing to accessories like bags or shoes. Bollywood celebrities do not shy away from adorning outfits that sets them apart. They wear them often and they wear them well — case in point: Alaya F’s tasteful pictures in a cool toned, ikkat printed, mid-length coat.

Alaya looks chic in her ikkat printed coat. (Source PR handout) Alaya looks chic in her ikkat printed coat. (Source PR handout)

Featuring gold, purple and blue colours, Alaya pairs it with a pair of flared, light-washed denims which are ripped at the knees and a rust coloured bralette-top. Her hair is left open in natural waves and the ensemble is accentuated with subtle, gold jewellery.

Alaya strikes a pose for the camera. (Source: PR Handout) Alaya strikes a pose for the camera. (Source: PR Handout)

The coat is a classic statement piece, and is designed by Saaksha & Kinni. It is made from hand woven brocade, serving as a sustainable option that can be paired with multiple outfits.

Alaya balances a casual-glam look for the outfit. (Source: PR handout) Alaya balances a casual-glam look for the outfit. (Source: PR handout)

Alaya has a unique and distinct sense of style. She made her debut with Jawaani Jaaneman (2020). A social media influencer as well, the actor regularly posts photos and videos of travel and work. She is also a fitness enthusiast, and — clearly — fashion inspiration.

