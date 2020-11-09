We can’t take our eyes off Alaya F in this red lehenga set

A classic red lehenga is a must-have for this festive season. (Photo: Alaya F/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

It would not be wrong to say that Alaya F’s fashion outings are always packed with a stylish punch. So when the actor recently took to Instagram to share a festive look, it blew us away!

Looking lovely in a red lehenga, we like how Alaya kept it easy going yet super trendy. So what are you waiting for? Take a look at the pretty pictures below as we also share easy tips to recreate this look for this festive season!

The lehenga set from designer Shehla Khan featured a lace blouse which can also be worn as a crop top with jeans or a matching skirt. Styled with a lace dupatta, the lehenga featured panels of sequin and rhinestone detailing.

Styled by celebrity stylist Nikita Jaisinghani, the actor kept it minimal with her accessories by opting for diamond bracelets. But you can always add more accessories to make your look stand out. You can either go for a choker and ditch your earrings or vice-versa. Makeup artist Namrata Soni completed the look with matte red lips and dewy smokey eyes.

What do you think about her look?

