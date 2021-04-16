scorecardresearch
Alaya F looks striking in this Arpita Mehta ensemble; see pics

She recently also won the Filmfare for her debut performance in Jawaani Jaaneman

April 16, 2021 11:40:03 am
alaya f, alaya f photos, alaya f photos, alaya f instagram, alaya f recent photos, alaya f instagram, indian express, indian express newsWhat do you think of her look? (Source: Alaya F/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Alaya F’s Instagram page is almost like a window to her life. The starlet uses the photo-sharing app to post snippets from her life, and when not doing so, gives us serious fashion goals.

Like recently, she looked like a vision in an Arpita Mehta ensemble which was a lesson in fusion dressing. The mirror encrusted crop top was paired with a matching jacket and a multi-hued skirt with thigh-high front slits.

Styled by Mohit Rai, the look was completed with hair parted at the centre, smokey eyes, and a dash of nude lipstick.

She also recently shared a series of pictures donning an all-black ensemble and posing near the bathtub. “I saw golden hour light near the bathtub and I ran to it,” she wrote as she looked striking in the chic hairdo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

She also won the Filmfare for her debut performance in Jawaani Jaaneman.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

What do you think of her look?

