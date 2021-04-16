Alaya F looks striking in this Arpita Mehta ensemble; see pics

April 16, 2021 11:40:03 am
Alaya F’s Instagram page is almost like a window to her life. The starlet uses the photo-sharing app to post snippets from her life, and when not doing so, gives us serious fashion goals.
Like recently, she looked like a vision in an Arpita Mehta ensemble which was a lesson in fusion dressing. The mirror encrusted crop top was paired with a matching jacket and a multi-hued skirt with thigh-high front slits.
Styled by Mohit Rai, the look was completed with hair parted at the centre, smokey eyes, and a dash of nude lipstick.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
She also recently shared a series of pictures donning an all-black ensemble and posing near the bathtub. “I saw golden hour light near the bathtub and I ran to it,” she wrote as she looked striking in the chic hairdo.
View this post on Instagram
She also won the Filmfare for her debut performance in Jawaani Jaaneman.
View this post on Instagram
What do you think of her look?
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-