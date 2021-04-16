Alaya F looks striking in this Arpita Mehta ensemble; see pics

What do you think of her look? (Source: Alaya F/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Alaya F’s Instagram page is almost like a window to her life. The starlet uses the photo-sharing app to post snippets from her life, and when not doing so, gives us serious fashion goals.

Like recently, she looked like a vision in an Arpita Mehta ensemble which was a lesson in fusion dressing. The mirror encrusted crop top was paired with a matching jacket and a multi-hued skirt with thigh-high front slits.

Styled by Mohit Rai, the look was completed with hair parted at the centre, smokey eyes, and a dash of nude lipstick.

She also recently shared a series of pictures donning an all-black ensemble and posing near the bathtub. “I saw golden hour light near the bathtub and I ran to it,” she wrote as she looked striking in the chic hairdo.

She also won the Filmfare for her debut performance in Jawaani Jaaneman.

