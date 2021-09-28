scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Alaya F looks dreamy in this off-shoulder sheer dress; check it out

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 28, 2021 9:40:58 pm
What do you think of her look? (Source: PR Handout)

It would not be wrong to say that the younger crop of actors have an unique and unmatched style — be it Janhvi, Sara or even Alaya.

With Janhvi recently acing the neon look yet again, and Sari winning the sari game, lets turn to Alaya F, who looked drop dead gorgeous in a floral printed tulle dress.

The ruffled texture gave a nice, dreamy feel to the whole look which was styled to perfection. The off-shoulder sheer dress was teamed with minimum accessories and completed with a hint of colour on her eyes. The unkempt hairdo also worked really well.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Alaya F looked pretty in this dress. (Source: PR Handout) The dress was complemented with minimal make-up. (Source: PR Handout)

Her Instagram feed is proof of her evolving style and the effortless way she nails each look. Here are some instances.

 

ALAYA F (@alayaf)

 

ALAYA F (@alayaf)

 

ALAYA F (@alayaf)

 

ALAYA F (@alayaf)

 

ALAYA F (@alayaf)

 

ALAYA F (@alayaf)

 

ALAYA F (@alayaf)

 

ALAYA F (@alayaf)

 

ALAYA F (@alayaf)

Be it ethnic or contemporary, the actor really knows how to elevate a look and make it memorable.

