Alaya F looks dreamy in this off-shoulder sheer dress; check it out

It would not be wrong to say that the younger crop of actors have an unique and unmatched style — be it Janhvi, Sara or even Alaya.

With Janhvi recently acing the neon look yet again, and Sari winning the sari game, lets turn to Alaya F, who looked drop dead gorgeous in a floral printed tulle dress.

The ruffled texture gave a nice, dreamy feel to the whole look which was styled to perfection. The off-shoulder sheer dress was teamed with minimum accessories and completed with a hint of colour on her eyes. The unkempt hairdo also worked really well.

Alaya F looked pretty in this dress. (Source: PR Handout)

The dress was complemented with minimal make-up. (Source: PR Handout)

Her Instagram feed is proof of her evolving style and the effortless way she nails each look. Here are some instances.

Be it ethnic or contemporary, the actor really knows how to elevate a look and make it memorable.

