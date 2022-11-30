Alaya F is ‘totally ready for Freddy promotions’ in two stunning outfits

‘Freddy‘ actor Alaya F is going all out with her promotional looks; she will be next seen in the film starring Kartik Aaryan, who is playing the role of the eponymous edgy dentist with a macabre identity. Alaya is blessed with a pretty face, and her features were made more prominent in the two dresses — both blue in colour — with very different designs, patterns and prints.

In the first look, the 24-year-old was seen in a short white dress with dark blue floral patterns all over, giving us summery vibes, or rather a tropical-vacation one. The dress featured risque shoulders slipping slightly to project her collar bones, with long puffy sleeves emerging from them and cinched near the wrists. It also comprised a plunging neckline and two side cutouts near the torso. The back-baring dress also featured a short hemline.

Alaya completed the look with her hair let loose in a centre partition, subtle day makeup with a light shade of lipstick, some kohl and eyeliner, along with a touch of pink on her cheeks. For accessories, she opted for little earrings, finger rings; we also like how she wore a contrasting shade of orange nail paint.

The actor rounded off the look by wearing a pair of pointy-toe stilettos. She was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri.

In another look, Alaya opted for a darker shade of blue, this time wearing a suede denim jumpsuit with a sweetheart neckline. Once again styled by Ghavri, Alaya chose to go bold with her look, wearing her hair in a high ponytail. The outfit allowed her to flaunt her numerous tattoos.

The actor accessorised with a single solid gold chain, and for makeup, opted for a light pink eyeshadow, some contouring on her cheeks and a generous amount of highlighter. She once again wore a light shade of lipstick, and rounded off the look with a pair of silver strappy heels from Aldo.

In the accompanying caption, the actor wrote: “Wearing blue but feeling anything but blue.”

We cannot decide which look we like better, but can safely say Alaya surely knows her strengths when it comes to fashion.

