Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

Alaya F is ‘totally ready for Freddy promotions’ in two stunning outfits

We cannot decide which look we like better, but can safely say Alaya surely knows her strengths when it comes to fashion

Alaya F, Alaya F fashion, Alaya F Freddy promotions, Alaya F fashion goals, Alaya F promotional looks, celeb fashion, Alaya F ensembles, indian express newsFashion blues: Which look do you like better? (Photos: Instagram/@alayaf)

Freddy‘ actor Alaya F is going all out with her promotional looks; she will be next seen in the film starring Kartik Aaryan, who is playing the role of the eponymous edgy dentist with a macabre identity. Alaya is blessed with a pretty face, and her features were made more prominent in the two dresses — both blue in colour — with very different designs, patterns and prints.

In the first look, the 24-year-old was seen in a short white dress with dark blue floral patterns all over, giving us summery vibes, or rather a tropical-vacation one. The dress featured risque shoulders slipping slightly to project her collar bones, with long puffy sleeves emerging from them and cinched near the wrists. It also comprised a plunging neckline and two side cutouts near the torso. The back-baring dress also featured a short hemline.

Alaya completed the look with her hair let loose in a centre partition, subtle day makeup with a light shade of lipstick, some kohl and eyeliner, along with a touch of pink on her cheeks. For accessories, she opted for little earrings, finger rings; we also like how she wore a contrasting shade of orange nail paint.

The actor rounded off the look by wearing a pair of pointy-toe stilettos. She was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

In another look, Alaya opted for a darker shade of blue, this time wearing a suede denim jumpsuit with a sweetheart neckline. Once again styled by Ghavri, Alaya chose to go bold with her look, wearing her hair in a high ponytail. The outfit allowed her to flaunt her numerous tattoos.

The actor accessorised with a single solid gold chain, and for makeup, opted for a light pink eyeshadow, some contouring on her cheeks and a generous amount of highlighter. She once again wore a light shade of lipstick, and rounded off the look with a pair of silver strappy heels from Aldo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

In the accompanying caption, the actor wrote: “Wearing blue but feeling anything but blue.”

We cannot decide which look we like better, but can safely say Alaya surely knows her strengths when it comes to fashion.

close