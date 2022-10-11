Alaya F showcases her strong fashion sense through 5 different ‘all-black looks’; check it out

A quick scroll through Alaya F‘s social media handle is enough to prove her love for fashion, fitness, skincare, and clean eating. While we love all the tidbits she shares, her impeccable style game tops our list. As such, when the 23-year-old actor recently took to Instagram to share five all-black outfit looks, we knew we had to take notes! “My five different outfit vibes through five different all-black looks. Which one is your fav?” she captioned the reel.

In the first look, Alaya was seen in a loose oversized black hoodie paired with simple black shorts. The outfit screamed comfort, and we like how she styled it with basic makeup and a tousled hairdo.

The actor looked super comfortable in the outfit (Source: Alaya F / Instagram)

In the next look, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor kept it chic in a black tube top styled with a short skirt with thigh-slit and a blazer of the same colour. In keeping with the vibe of the look, she completed it with black heeled boots.

The actor looked chic in a black leather skirt (Source: Alaya F/ Instagram)

Next, Alaya was seen in a satin slip gown which she paired with black leather boots. She styled the long strappy dress with her hair styled in beachy waves and a hint of colour on her lips.

The actor looked stylish in her black gown (Source: Alaya F/ Instagram)

The actor was also seen in a black crop top with a halter neck and a deep neckline. She paired it with a black flowy skirt and heels. In the outfit, she looked party-ready!

This outfit is perfect for a party night (Source: Alaya F/ Instagram)

Mixing elegance with casual fashion, Alaya wore a net corset top and paired it with plain black joggers. She teamed it with a black pullover cardigan and black shoes.

The actor shared her favourite black outfits in an Instagram post (Source: Alaya F/ Instagram)

Which is your favourite look?

