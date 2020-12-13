Akash and Shloka Ambani become parents: A look at all the times they gave us fashion goals

Many congratulations to the new parents.(Photo: shloka_akash_ambani/ Instagram, designed by Shambhavi Dutta)

Both Akash and Shloka Ambani have been blessed with a baby boy. In a formal statement, the family announced: “With the grace and blessings of Lord Krishna, Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai. Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time, as they welcomed the great-grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani. Both mother and son are doing well. The new arrival has brought immense joy to the entire Mehta and Ambani families.”

Hearing the news we are totally elated and takes us back to all the times the couple gave us fashion goals! Take a look below to know what we are talking about.

While Akash looks dapper in a three-piece suit in dark blue, Shloka keeps it bright and elegant in a rose gold gown. The bow detail of her gown takes the look to another level. The couple is all smiling posing for the shutterbugs — we like how effortlessly they look good together.

Keeping it casual for their outing– Akash went for a classic combination comprising of a black shirt and a pair of blue denim with striped moccasins. While, Shloka went for an off-shoulder top with sheer lace detailing on the hemline paired with a midi skirt in bright sky blue.

The couple keeps it classy in black with sheer elegance. Shloka here opted for a black gown with a crew-neckline. On a closer look, her gown is adorned with sequins and feather detailing. To complete her look — she pulled it all in place with a neat hairdo and teardrop earrings. Akash went for a classic black tuxedo.

In another casual look Akash can be seen an uber-cool graphic green T-shirt and black denim paired with chunky white sneakers. While Shloka went for an off-shoulder pastel blue top paired with white culottes and sneakers with sequin detailing. We love how they are colour-coordinated with their sneakers!

Last but not least — this is one of our favourites. Akash’s checkered three-piece suit in charcoal grey is a clear winner but Shloka’s peachy pink gown with sequins and pearl embellishments wins brownie points too!

