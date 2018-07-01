Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta’s engagement: Parineeti Chopra’s boho fusion dress is a sure shot winner

Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta’s engagement: Donning a fusion look, Parineeti Chopra went all monochrome.(Source: Varinder Chawla) Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta’s engagement: Donning a fusion look, Parineeti Chopra went all monochrome.(Source: Varinder Chawla)

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s engagement took place on Saturday at Ambani residence Antilia and witnessed a host of celebrities in attendance. The couple looked lovely and bride-to-be Shloka Mehta looked ravishing in a generously embellished Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla lehenga set in pink. Other celebrities too put their best fashion forward, and while we are in two minds regarding some, Parineeti Chopra clearly managed to impress. Donning a fusion look, Chopra went all monochrome. We love the dhoti pants, the off-shoulder crop top by Shantanu and Nikhil and the way sari pallu was clinched at the waist.

Golden stilettos and white tassel earrings completed the look.

ALSO READ | Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta engagement highlights: Aishwarya Rai, Disha Patani and Sachin Tendulkar and in attendance

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Other than Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan left us impressed with their sartorial choices.

While Bhatt dazzled in a golden embellished lehenga set by design duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Kapoor looked lovely in a lavender embellished lehenga by Kresha Bajaj. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on the other hand, looked absolutely ethereal in a dazzling Manish Malhotra sari in gold.

ALSO READ | Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta engagement: Best and worst-dressed at the soirée

Chopra has been frequently experimenting with her looks and was recently seen wearing white pantsuit from Zara.

ALSO READ | Did Priyanka Chopra inspire Parineeti Chopra’s white pantsuit look?

Styled by Sanjana Batra, the outfit was teamed with a black bustier. Hair slicked back into near perfection the combination of smokey eyes and nude lips reminded one of the time Priyanka Chopra had worn something similar.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd