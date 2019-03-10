Toggle Menu
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Katrina Kaif is giving us major summer ethnic goals in this Anita Dongre lehengahttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/akash-ambani-shloka-mehta-wedding-katrina-kaif-in-this-anita-dongre-lehenga-photo-5619175/

Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Katrina Kaif is giving us major summer ethnic goals in this Anita Dongre lehenga

Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Several celebrities from Bollywood attended the wedding, from Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan to Priyanka Chopra Jonas. And while many impressed us, it was Katrina Kaif who really had our attention.

akash ambani, akash ambani wedding, akash ambani marriage photo, katrina kaif, katrina kaif anita dongre, katrina kaif, alia bhatt, alia bhatt sabyasachi, karan johar sabyasachi, deepika padukone, priyanka chopra, aishwarya rai, kareena kapoor, janhvi kapoor, karisma kapoor, akash ambani marriage pics, akash ambani wedding date, akash ambani wedding venue, akash ambani marriage, ambani wedding, wedding of akash ambani, Shloka Mehta, Shloka Mehta father, Shloka Mehta family, tony blaire, aamir khan, sundar pichai
What do you think of Katrina Kaif’s look? (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram)

Akash Ambani recently tied the knot with fiance Shloka Mehta at Jio World Centre in Mumbai, and the event, as expected, was a star-studded affair. Several celebrities from Bollywood attended the wedding, from Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. All of them put their best fashion foot forward and gave us some major ethnic goals.

ALSO READ | Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta all set to tie the knot today

ALSO READ | Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Aamir Khan, Tony Blair and Sundar Pichai in attendance 

While many impressed us, it was Katrina Kaif who really had our attention. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the actor was seen donning an Anita Dongre ensemble. The floral printed lehenga was teamed with a floral printed blue blouse and was rounded out with a dupatta. The look was accessorised with a stunning statement neckpiece from Tanishq.

ALSO READ | Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas look stunning

The ensemble not only looked great on the actor but had a feature that caught our eye and left us impressed – pockets. Check out her pictures here.

Along with Kaif, other actors too impressed us a great deal with their sartorial choices. One of them was Deepika Padukone. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Padukone looked like a vision in a Sabyasachi sari. The look was accessorised with a choker and earrings. The winged eyeliner added a nice touch and a dramatic element to the whole look.

Priyanka Chopra, who was also seen at the function, looked lovely in a Tarun Tahiliani sari. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the Quantico actor accessorised her look with statement earrings and bracelet.

Advertising

What do you think of her look?

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar are all yellow in Sabyasachi
2 Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas look stunning
3 Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta all set to tie the knot today