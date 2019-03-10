Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Katrina Kaif is giving us major summer ethnic goals in this Anita Dongre lehenga

Akash Ambani recently tied the knot with fiance Shloka Mehta at Jio World Centre in Mumbai, and the event, as expected, was a star-studded affair. Several celebrities from Bollywood attended the wedding, from Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. All of them put their best fashion foot forward and gave us some major ethnic goals.

While many impressed us, it was Katrina Kaif who really had our attention. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the actor was seen donning an Anita Dongre ensemble. The floral printed lehenga was teamed with a floral printed blue blouse and was rounded out with a dupatta. The look was accessorised with a stunning statement neckpiece from Tanishq.

The ensemble not only looked great on the actor but had a feature that caught our eye and left us impressed – pockets. Check out her pictures here.

Along with Kaif, other actors too impressed us a great deal with their sartorial choices. One of them was Deepika Padukone. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Padukone looked like a vision in a Sabyasachi sari. The look was accessorised with a choker and earrings. The winged eyeliner added a nice touch and a dramatic element to the whole look.

Priyanka Chopra, who was also seen at the function, looked lovely in a Tarun Tahiliani sari. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the Quantico actor accessorised her look with statement earrings and bracelet.

