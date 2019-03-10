Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas look stunning

Akash Ambani tied the knot with fiance Shloka Mehta at Jio World Centre in Mumbai on March 9. And the wedding, as expected, was a star-studded affair. From Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor Khan, several celebrities attended the wedding and each looked as gorgeous as the other.

Here’s a list of who wore what.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The Quantico actor, styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel was spotted in a Tarun Tahiliani sari and looked radiant in it. The grey embellished sheer sari looked lovely on her. The look was rounded out with matching blouse and bright lipstick.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the actor was seen in a Manish Malhotra ensemble. The heavily embroidered outfit was accessorised with a statement neckpiece. The look was rounded out with hair tied in the back. We think the overall look failed to impress.

Deepika Padukone

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the actor looked gorgeous in a Sabyasachi sari. The look was rounded out with winged eyeliner and accessorised with a choker and earrings. The actor looked every bit like royalty.

Janhvi Kapoor

Styled by Ghavri, the Dhadak actor was seen in a gorgeous ensemble from Manish Malhotra and it looked lovely on the actor. The look was accessorised with diamond earrings.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The actor looked stunning in a heavily embellished blue lehenga. Seen with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, she looked gorgeous. Her outfit was accompanied with diamond jewellery.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor looked lovely in a Good Earth couture sari. Styled by Ghavri, she was spotted in a mogra beading sari in chanderi with kata kata danka and gota work. This was teamed with a double silk kota blouse. We absolutely loved the hairdo and the make-up.

