Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar are all yellow in Sabyasachi

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta tied the knot at Jio World Centre in Mumbai on March 9. The big fat wedding was attended by celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, among others and each one of them looked rather ravishing.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta all set to tie the knot today

ALSO READ | Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Aamir Khan, Tony Blair and Sundar Pichai in attendance

Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar too attended the wedding, and twinned in yellow. While Bhatt wore a lehenga choli, Johar went for a kurta pyjama both from the label Sabyasachi.

ALSO READ | Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas look stunning

Bhatt looked lovely in a heavily embroidered yellow lehenga from the designer’s latest collection. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the look was put together with a statement neckpiece from the designer. It was rounded out with dark kohl eyes, black bindi and a nude shade of lipstick.

Johar, on the other hand, made quite a statement in a heavily embroidered yellow kurta. Styled by celebrity stylist Nikita Jaisinghani, it was teamed with white trousers and accessorised with a pair of cool shades.

Advertising

Both of them nailed the colour and might have officially set the trend for the impending wedding season this year.

What do you think of their look?