Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta all set to tie the knot today

Shloka Mehta, who is the daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta, was engaged to Akash Ambani last year after he proposed to her in March 2018 in Goa. 

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta are all set to get married in MUmbai today. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Akash Ambani is all set to tie the knot with his fiance Shloka Mehta at Jio World Centre in Mumbai today. The big fat wedding is scheduled to be a three-day affair, that will include the wedding and a couple of receptions. Shloka, who is the daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta, got engaged to Akash last year after he proposed to her in March 2018 in Goa.

His wedding follows the nuptials of his sister Isha with Anand Piramal last year. Much like Isha’s wedding, Akash’s wedding too is expected to be attended by various celebrities. Guests were spotted arriving at the venue, where the family was in attendance.

Nita Ambani, the groom’s mother, was looking resplendent in a pink lehenga which featured intricate work all over. She teamed the attire with heavy emerald and diamond jewellery and also wore a mangtikka.

The Ambani family arrive at the wedding venue. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Isha too was spotted wearing a lehenga in pastel pink, which really suited her. Hair kept open, she rounded out her look with jewellery and a mangtikka.

The groom too wore a similar pastel pink shervani and was seen posing along with his father and brother.

Nita Ambani greets former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and wife Cherie Blair pose for the camera.
Raju Hirani and his wife are among the many Bollywood celebrities who are in attendance at the event. (Source: Varinder Chawla).
Bollywood star Jackie Shroff arrived in style for the special day (Source: Varinder Chawla).
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao made heads turn when they arrived for the wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

