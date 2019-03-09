Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta all set to tie the knot today

Akash Ambani is all set to tie the knot with his fiance Shloka Mehta at Jio World Centre in Mumbai today. The big fat wedding is scheduled to be a three-day affair, that will include the wedding and a couple of receptions. Shloka, who is the daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta, got engaged to Akash last year after he proposed to her in March 2018 in Goa.

His wedding follows the nuptials of his sister Isha with Anand Piramal last year. Much like Isha’s wedding, Akash’s wedding too is expected to be attended by various celebrities. Guests were spotted arriving at the venue, where the family was in attendance.

Nita Ambani, the groom’s mother, was looking resplendent in a pink lehenga which featured intricate work all over. She teamed the attire with heavy emerald and diamond jewellery and also wore a mangtikka.

Take a look at the pics here.

Isha too was spotted wearing a lehenga in pastel pink, which really suited her. Hair kept open, she rounded out her look with jewellery and a mangtikka.

The groom too wore a similar pastel pink shervani and was seen posing along with his father and brother.

Here are the other guests arriving at the venue.