Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta reception: Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor turn heads

Akash Ambani tied the knot with fiance Shloka Mehta at Jio World Centre in a lavish ceremony in Mumbai. Several Bollywood actors like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, among others, were spotted attending the function.

The reception ceremony, that followed the wedding ceremony, was also a star-studded affair and celebrities put their best foot forward when it came to flaunting their sartorial picks. From Shilpa Shetty Kundra to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, here’s a list of who wore what.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted wearing a heavily embellished peach colour Manish Malhotra lehenga. The look was accessorised with a dainty diamond neckpiece and was rounded out with bright red lipstick.

Janhvi Kapoor

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the Dhadak actor looked ravishing in a Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla ensemble. The look was completed with dark kohl eyes and hair tied in a bun. The outfit bore the signature style of the designer duo and the actor looked lovely.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty nailed a sari from Faabiiana. The peach colour ensemble was accessorised with a stunning neckpiece.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor was a vision in a Raw Mango ensemble. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the actor stunned in a red sari and we absolutely loved the grey jacket it was paired with. Hair neatly tied and red lipstick completed the look.

Kajol

Styled by Radhika Mehra, Kajol was spotted in a Tarun Tahiliani sari. It was teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse and was accessorised with a statement neckpiece.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani was spotted looking radiant in a yellow lehenga. Soft curls and a nude shade of lipstick completed the look.

Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre made a rare appearance and looked radiant in maroon.

What do you think of their looks?