Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre-wedding bash in Switzerland was a dreamy affair

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre-wedding bash in St. Moritz, Switzerland – which had a ‘winter wonderland’ theme – was a lavish affair and the pictures are proof. The couple, who is all set to tie the knot next month, arrived at the bash in a white chariot, and it looked magical. With Bollywood actors and other noted celebrities from the film industry in attendance, social media is awash with photographs from the celebrations, which had a stunning fairyland-like decor.

The extravagant event included a performance by rock band Coldplay, much like a performance by Beyonce at Akash’s sister Isha’s wedding celebrations last year. Some celebrities who were spotted at the event included Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar along with Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Rajkumar Hirani.

Like always, celebrities put their fashion foot forward and were seen in stunning winter outfits – including fur coats and overcoats. Akash was seen wearing sky blue blazer and matching pants with a white turtleneck sweater, while the bride-to-be was spotted in a shimmery green dress layered with a white jacket.

Check some of the inside pictures here.

The bash follows a similar celebration held in Mumbai earlier this month, where the groom’s mother Nita Ambani looked elegant in a Sabyasachi Mukherjee ensemble. Dressed in a lovely pink lehenga, the look was accessorised with a stunning emerald and diamond neckpiece and earrings from the designer’s heritage collection.

Tina Ambani too was seen at the event in a mint green ensemble with a golden border. Her look was accessorised with a statement neckpiece and earrings.

In June last year, the family organised a pre-engagement party and a host of celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji were in attendance. At the party, Mehta was seen in two beautiful ensembles – one by designer-duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and the other by Sabyasachi.

Nita Ambani was also seen wearing a heavily embellished red sari by Sabyasachi.

Her look was accessorised with stunning jewellery consisting of an uncut diamond statement neckpiece, matching jhumkas, maangtika and a nath.