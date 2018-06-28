Akash Ambani – Shloka Mehta pre engagement: Here’s what the couple wore for the soiree

Shloka Mehta opted for an Anamika Khanna navy blue and cream lehenga. (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) Shloka Mehta opted for an Anamika Khanna navy blue and cream lehenga. (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Akash Ambani proposed to his longtime girlfriend and childhood friend Shloka Mehta in March when the whole family came together and celebrated the evening in Goa. The lovely couple studied together at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School and have known each other for a long time. While the pre-engagement bash took place earlier this year, the traditional engagement ceremony will take place on June 30 and Bollywood seems to be all geared up for it.

For the pre pre-engagemet bash, the bride-to-be opted for an Anamika Khanna navy blue and cream lehenga laced with heavy embroidery. She rounded out her look with diamond earrings, centre-parted hair and pink lips. On the other end, Akash was seen in an ajrak style white kurta.

Meanwhile, his twin sister Isha Ambani who recently graduated from Stanford University opted for a beige-and-pink bandhani kurta. Isha also got engaged to Anand Piramal recently and will be tying the knot by the end of the year.

Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra attened the ceremony and picked a beautiful sari from the shelves off designer Tarun Tahiliani. Draped in a lilac georgette sari that was accentuated with intricate lacework and French knot appliqué border, the actor looked lovely. We particularly like the matching deep-back blouse with embellished fringes on the sleeves.

Styled by Ami Patel, the look was rounded out with diamond danglers from KAJ Fine Jewellery and a bracelet. Soft curls and a pink lip shade completed the actor’s look.

