Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta pre-engagement party: The best-dressed celebs at the event

Akash Ambani, who is all set to get engaged to Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta on June 30, threw yet another traditional pre-engagement bash at Antilla. They had earlier held another engagement party on June 27 that was attended by Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra. And this time, the star-studded bash has been graced by Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, to name a few. Let’s take a look at who wore what for the event.

Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta

Isha Ambani looked stunning in a pastel pink, embellished lehenga that she accessorised with a diamond jewellery set. Keeping her make-up neutral, she styled her hair in a half-done manner.

Meanwhile, Shloka Mehta was dressed in a gold lehenga styled with a kamarbandh and matching jewellery set. Like Ambani, she too kept her make-up neutral and tied her in a half-done manner.

Alia Bhatt

Bhatt looked splendid in a dual toned sari from Manish Malhotra. The gorgeous ensemble featured two different shades of pink with gold embroidery on the hemline. Stylist Ami Patel teamed it with a matching cut-shoulder, blouse and accessorised with a pair of statement earrings.

For the make-up, Bhatt went for a dewy sheen with thickly-lined eyes and red lips while her hair was styled in a neat updo with a gajra tied to it. We think she looked gorgeous as ever.

Karan Johar

The ace director too picked a Manish Malhotra ensemble that included a maroon shaded sherwani that he teamed with a pair of black bejewelled shoes.

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Shah Rukh looked dapper in a custom-made black suit from Masculine that was teamed with a white shirt. Meanwhile, Gauri chose a black and silver long sleeves gown that failed to impress us. Accessorising her outfit with gold jewellery set, she went for a dewy make-up palette with thickly-lined eyes and side-parted hairdo.

Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukherji

Kapoor opted for a striped kurta-pyjama set teamed with a white, embroidered Nehru jacket while Ayan Mukherji was seen wearing a monochrome sherwani.

