Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta pre-engagement party: The couple looks every bit regal

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta looked lovely at their pre-engagement bash. (hairbypriyanka/Instagram) Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta looked lovely at their pre-engagement bash. (hairbypriyanka/Instagram)

Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s eldest son Akash Ambani proposed to his longtime girlfriend and childhood friend Shloka Mehta earlier this year in Goa. Following the roka in March, the family threw a pre-engagement bash on June 28 in Mumbai where A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar and Sachin Tendulkar were present. Bride-to-be Shloka Mehta looked ravishing in Indian wear. She wore two beautiful ensembles for the event – one by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and the other by Sabyasachi.

The bridal make-up was done by ace celebrity make-up artist Puneet B Saini who took the liberty of going all glam while hairstylist Priyanka Borkar weaved magic with the hair.

Meanwhile, the groom-to-be looked handsome in a royal bandhgala sherwani. We think the couple looked every bit regal at their pre-engagement ceremony.

Check some of the pictures here.

Shloka Mehta arrive at Antilia for her engagement festivities. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shloka Mehta arrive at Antilia for her engagement festivities. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Isha Ambani along with Shloka Mehta walk in for the engagement bash. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Isha Ambani along with Shloka Mehta walk in for the engagement bash. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The entire Ambani clan was dressed to impress. Nita Ambani wore a beautiful heavily embellished red sari and equally stunning jewellery – an uncut diamond statement neckpiece paired with matching jhumkas, a nath and maangtika. Her daughter Isha Ambani too looked beautiful in a pink lehenga by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She gets full points from us on this one,

If the pre-engagement functions are this grand, we can’t wait to see how the whole wedding at Antilia is going to be!

