Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta engagement: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks glorious in a gold Manish Malhotra sari

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya step out in Manish Malhotra outfits at Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta engagement. (Source: Instagram) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya step out in Manish Malhotra outfits at Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta engagement. (Source: Instagram)

The engagement festivities of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta unfolded on a glamorous note with who’s who of the country, from Bollywood celebrities, cricketers to businessmen and politicians in attendance.

While most of the guests did put their best fashion forward, a few stood out with their dazzling style statements, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The 44-year-old posed for the shutterbugs with husband Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya, and for the occasion, she picked a glorious Manish Malhotra sari in gold. The heavily embellished semi-sheer creation was the perfect choice for such a maximalist soirée.

Stylist Aastha Sharma accessorised the actor’s look with a pair of gold danglers and a cocktail ring. We think giving the neckpiece a miss was a clever choice, with the glittery gold of the sari adding all the oomph needed.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shone in a gold Manish Malhotra sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shone in a gold Manish Malhotra sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor rounded out her look with a dewy sheen and soft pink lips.

Meanwhile, Aaradhya looked pretty in a lightly embellished pink lehenga from Manish Malhotra, and Abhishek drew attention in a textured blue bandhagala coat.

Shweta Nanda also attended the festivities and for the function, the fashionista was draped in an ivory Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla sari. What really stood out about the piece was the ruffle of the pallu that swept over a silver embellished blouse. Talk about starting a trend!

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Do you think she aced it? Let us know in the comments section below.

