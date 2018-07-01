Follow Us:
Sunday, July 01, 2018
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta engagement: Best and worst-dressed at the soirée

Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta engagement party: The star-studded event saw a host of celebrities in attendance. And while managed to impress us with their fashion choices, others not quite.

New Delhi | Updated: July 1, 2018 1:15:40 pm
Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani engagement. Akash Ambani marriage, Akash Ambani wedding, Akash Ambani marriage date, Akash Ambani wedding date, Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta, ambani, ambai engagement, ambani wedding, mukesh ambani son, mukhesh ambani, nita ambani Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta engagement party: A host of celebrities attended the event. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Finally, one of the most awaited engagement bashes, that of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta concluded on Saturday evening, and much like their pre-engagement parties, the evening witnessed the who’s who of Bollywood, corporate world and politics in attendance. The stars of the evening, Ambani and Mehta, looked regal in their stunning ensembles, and while Mehta chose an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla couture piece for the party, Ambani looked dapper in a bandhgala coat.

Bollywood celebs like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Gauri Khan among others stepped out in their gorgeous attires. Though some left onlookers gaping with their gorgeous style statements, others failed to impress.

We bring to you a list of the best and worst dressed from the day.

Shraddha Kapoor

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani engagement. Akash Ambani marriage, Akash Ambani wedding, Akash Ambani marriage date, Akash Ambani wedding date, Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta, ambani, ambai engagement, ambani wedding, mukesh ambani son, mukhesh ambani, nita ambani (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shraddha Kapoor looked lovely in a lavender embellished lehenga by Kresha Bajaj. We love how the look was kept subtle and only the eyes were highlighted, letting the outfit to do all the talking.

 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani engagement. Akash Ambani marriage, Akash Ambani wedding, Akash Ambani marriage date, Akash Ambani wedding date, Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta, ambani, ambai engagement, ambani wedding, mukesh ambani son, mukhesh ambani, nita ambani (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked absolutely ethereal in a dazzling Manish Malhotra sari in gold. The heavily embellished semi-sheer creation was a great choice for the night.

Gauri Khan

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani engagement. Akash Ambani marriage, Akash Ambani wedding, Akash Ambani marriage date, Akash Ambani wedding date, Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta, ambani, ambai engagement, ambani wedding, mukesh ambani son, mukhesh ambani, nita ambani (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Gauri Khan looked gorgeous in a saree gown by Tarun Tahiliani. We love the soft curls and the jewellery she teamed up the attire with.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda

 

Shweta Nanda also attended the festivities and for the function, the fashionista was draped in an ivory Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla sari. What really stood out about the piece was the ruffle of the pallu that swept over a silver embellished blouse. Talk about starting a trend!

Alia Bhatt

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani engagement. Akash Ambani marriage, Akash Ambani wedding, Akash Ambani marriage date, Akash Ambani wedding date, Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta, ambani, ambai engagement, ambani wedding, mukesh ambani son, mukhesh ambani, nita ambani (Source: Varinder Chawla)

When it comes to ethnic style, there are only few who can do it better than Alia Bhatt and the Raazi actor managed to impress, yet again. Wearing a golden embellished lehenga set by design duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, she was a sight to behold.

Parineeti Chopra

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani engagement. Akash Ambani marriage, Akash Ambani wedding, Akash Ambani marriage date, Akash Ambani wedding date, Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta, ambani, ambai engagement, ambani wedding, mukesh ambani son, mukhesh ambani, nita ambani (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Parineeti Chopra turned heads and how! Donning a monochrome look, she went for dhoti pants, off-shoulder crop top by Shantanu and Nikhil. We love the fusion look and how the sari pallu was clinched at the waist.

Kajol

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani engagement. Akash Ambani marriage, Akash Ambani wedding, Akash Ambani marriage date, Akash Ambani wedding date, Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta, ambani, ambai engagement, ambani wedding, mukesh ambani son, mukhesh ambani, nita ambani (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kajol attended the party in an Anjul Bhandari ensemble and left us quite underwhelmed. We can make peace with the white chikankari kurta but the embellished blue palazzo pants stuck out like a sore thumb.

Sara Ali Khan

Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani engagement. Akash Ambani marriage, Akash Ambani wedding, Akash Ambani marriage date, Akash Ambani wedding date, Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta, ambani, ambai engagement, ambani wedding, mukesh ambani son, mukhesh ambani, nita ambani (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan who is soon to debut in Bollywood was seen in a cream-orange lehenga by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She looked striking.

Who do you think looks the best? Tell us in the comments below.

