Sunday, July 01, 2018
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta engagement: The bride-to-be stuns in an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla lehenga

Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta engagement: Bride-to-be Shloka Mehta who looked ravishing in Indian wear donning two gorgeous ensembles for the event – one by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and the other by Sabyasachi at the pre-engagement party, did not disappoint at her engagement as well.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 1, 2018 11:13:59 am
Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani engagement. Akash Ambani marriage, Akash Ambani wedding, Akash Ambani marriage date, Akash Ambani wedding date, Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta, ambani, ambai engagement, ambani wedding, mukesh ambani son, mukhesh ambani, nita ambani, indian express, indian express news jpg Shloka Mehta looked gorgeous in an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla bridal couture. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
After much festivities, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s engagement finally took place on Saturday at Ambani residence Antilia. And much like their pre-engagement parties, this too was a star-studded event. A host of Bollywood celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kajol, Vidya Balan, Ranbir Kapoor, and cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh and politicians were in attendance.

Bride-to-be Shloka Mehta looked ravishing in a generously embellished Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla lehenga set in pink. The bridal couture with heavy threadwork and floral pattern looked lovely on her.

The tulle dupatta also was heavily embroidered and it was teamed up with diamond neckpiece and danglers. We love how the make up was just right and the soft curls seem perfect for the occasion. The groom-to-be, on the other hand, looked dapper in a royal bandhgala sherwani.

(Source: Varinder Chawla)

For her pre-engagement ceremonies, she had chosen a blush pink Sabyasachi lehenga with hand-embroidered with chiffon appliqués, cut-glass beads and zardosi.

At the pre-reception party, the entire Ambani clan had dressed to impress. Mother of the to-be groom Nita Ambani had worn a beautiful heavily embellished red sari and equally stunning jewellery – an uncut diamond statement neckpiece paired with matching jhumkas, a nath and maangtika.

