Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta engagement: The bride-to-be stuns in an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla lehenga

After much festivities, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s engagement finally took place on Saturday at Ambani residence Antilia. And much like their pre-engagement parties, this too was a star-studded event. A host of Bollywood celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kajol, Vidya Balan, Ranbir Kapoor, and cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh and politicians were in attendance.

Bride-to-be Shloka Mehta looked ravishing in a generously embellished Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla lehenga set in pink. The bridal couture with heavy threadwork and floral pattern looked lovely on her.

The tulle dupatta also was heavily embroidered and it was teamed up with diamond neckpiece and danglers. We love how the make up was just right and the soft curls seem perfect for the occasion. The groom-to-be, on the other hand, looked dapper in a royal bandhgala sherwani.

For her pre-engagement ceremonies, she had chosen a blush pink Sabyasachi lehenga with hand-embroidered with chiffon appliqués, cut-glass beads and zardosi.

At the pre-reception party, the entire Ambani clan had dressed to impress. Mother of the to-be groom Nita Ambani had worn a beautiful heavily embellished red sari and equally stunning jewellery – an uncut diamond statement neckpiece paired with matching jhumkas, a nath and maangtika.

