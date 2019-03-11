Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta reception: The couple looks royal in ethnic wear

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s grand wedding was followed with a reception in Mumbai. Several celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Karisma Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, among others attended the reception and gave us some major sartorial goals.

The bride and groom too made quite a statement – Akash Ambani in a dark bandhgala, and Shloka Mehta in a heavily embellished sari.

Other than them, we were quite impressed with the fashion choices made by the celebrities. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, we really liked the Raw Mango red sari Karisma Kapoor donned with the grey jacket. The look was completed with red lipstick and hair tied at the back.

Jahnvi Kapoor too looked stunning. Styled by Ghavri, she was seen wearing a signature lehenga from designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The look was completed with dark kohl eyes and stunning earrings.

What do you think of their look?