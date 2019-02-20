Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta pre-wedding bash: Here’s what Nita and Tina Ambani wore

If last year has been about celebrity weddings, it has also been about designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and his gorgeous ensembles being flaunted by influencers. Looks like the Kolkata-based designer is going to remain a wedding season favourite in 2019 as well with Nita Ambani already opting for his creation for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre-wedding ceremony.

Advertising

Dressed in a lovely pink lehenga, the look was accessorised with stunning emerald and diamond neckpiece and earrings from the designer’s heritage collection.

Tina Ambani too was seen at the ceremony in a mint green ensemble with a golden border. The look was accessorised with a statement neckpiece and earrings.

In June, last year, the family threw a pre-engagement party and a host of celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, graced the occasion. Mehta was seen in two beautiful ensembles at the event – one by designer-duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and the other by Sabyasachi.

ALSO READ | Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta pre-engagement party: The couple looks every bit regal

Nita Ambani was also seen wearing a heavily embellished red sari by Sabyasachi.

Advertising

The look was accessorised with stunning jewellery consisting of an uncut diamond statement neckpiece and matching jhumkas, maangtika and a nath.