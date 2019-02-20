Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta pre-wedding bash: Here’s what Nita and Tina Ambani wore

Toggle Menu
Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta pre-wedding bash: Nita Ambani was spotted in a lovely pink lehenga by Sabyasachi. Meanwhile, Tina Ambani was seen in a beautiful mint green sari.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta pre-wedding bash: Nita (R) and Tina Ambani pick gorgeous ethnic wear. (Source: Sabyasachi Official/ Tushar Trivedi/Instagram)

If last year has been about celebrity weddings, it has also been about designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and his gorgeous ensembles being flaunted by influencers. Looks like the Kolkata-based designer is going to remain a wedding season favourite in 2019 as well with Nita Ambani already opting for his creation for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre-wedding ceremony.

Dressed in a lovely pink lehenga, the look was accessorised with stunning emerald and diamond neckpiece and earrings from the designer’s heritage collection.

Tina Ambani too was seen at the ceremony in a mint green ensemble with a golden border. The look was accessorised with a statement neckpiece and earrings.

In June, last year, the family threw a pre-engagement party and a host of celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Ranbir KapoorAlia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, graced the occasion. Mehta was seen in two beautiful ensembles at the event – one by designer-duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and the other by Sabyasachi.

Nita Ambani was also seen wearing a heavily embellished red sari by Sabyasachi.

The look was accessorised with stunning jewellery consisting of an uncut diamond statement neckpiece and matching jhumkas, maangtika and a nath.

