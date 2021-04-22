Shefali Shah loves to experiment with her looks; here’s proof

Shefali Shah is busy promoting her latest project — Netflix anthology Ajeeb Daastaans. As such, she is often spotted in various looks — and needless to say impresses in them all. Here are some instances.

Styled by Radhika Mehra, the actor looked stunning in this one-shoulder black dress from the label Artisan Luxe. The look was pulled together with golden hoop earrings from Misho Designs, filled in eyebrows and smokey eyes. The outfit was cinched at the waist which gave a nice structure to the silhouette.

In the second look, the Delhi Crime actor could be seen having a lot of fun. She was spotted in an ensemble from Jade which consisted of an ink blue top teamed with a stunning shrug and distressed pair of jeans. The look was further elevated with a gorgeous choker from Minerali Store.

The third look is clearly the most accessible of the lot. The actor was seen in a neon green ensemble from Love Birds, and the separates are a great choice for summer. An element of fun was added with the chunky neckpiece as the actor happily struck a pose.

She also looked lovely in this Masaba Gupta outfit — a flowy kurta — which she teamed with distressed jeans. Neatly tied hair, subtle makeup and statement earrings completed the look.

What do you think of her looks?