Ajeeb Daastaans promotions: Nushrratt Bharuccha plays with colours and silhouettes in latest looks

Nushrratt Bharuccha is thoroughly enjoying the success of her film, Ajeeb Daastaans. But she is also enjoying experimenting with her fashion looks by making little additions that cannot be missed. While she likes to play with her outfits on most days, she also doesn’t mind keeping it simple yet extremely stylish.
Seen in two distinct looks recently, Nushrratt managed to impress us in both.
Check out the pictures below.
Styled by celebrity stylist Nidhi Jeswani, Nushrratt looked pretty in this breezy purple dress from Limerick. The V-neck outfit had flowing sleeves — like a kaftan — and featured floral print.
Keeping it bright, she paired it with purple and red block heels and completed the look with basic hoops and a blowdried updo. The dress indeed makes it to the list of great brunch outfits given how comfy it is!
For her next look, she opted for a very quirky top and denim. Check out the details below.
The Pyaar ka Punchnama actor went for a one-shoulder top which featured a side trail.
We like how she accessorised her outfit with a chunky handcuff and a statement oxidised neckpiece with little red beads. In the hair and beauty department, she went for poker-straight hair and soft brown smokey eyes with nude peach lips. We love how the overall look turned out!
Which look is your favourite?
