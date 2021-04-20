Ajeeb Daastaans promotions: Nushrratt Bharuccha plays with colours and silhouettes in latest looks

What do you think about her looks? (Photo: Nushrratt Bharuccha / Instagram)

Nushrratt Bharuccha is thoroughly enjoying the success of her film, Ajeeb Daastaans. But she is also enjoying experimenting with her fashion looks by making little additions that cannot be missed. While she likes to play with her outfits on most days, she also doesn’t mind keeping it simple yet extremely stylish.

Seen in two distinct looks recently, Nushrratt managed to impress us in both.

Check out the pictures below.

The actor looked pretty! (Photo: nushrrattbharuccha/ Instagram) The actor looked pretty! (Photo: nushrrattbharuccha/ Instagram)

Styled by celebrity stylist Nidhi Jeswani, Nushrratt looked pretty in this breezy purple dress from Limerick. The V-neck outfit had flowing sleeves — like a kaftan — and featured floral print.

It is no secret, she loves her dresses. (Photo: nushrrattbharuccha/ Instagram) It is no secret, she loves her dresses. (Photo: nushrrattbharuccha/ Instagram)

Keeping it bright, she paired it with purple and red block heels and completed the look with basic hoops and a blowdried updo. The dress indeed makes it to the list of great brunch outfits given how comfy it is!

We like the colour block heels! (Photo: nushrrattbharuccha/ Instagram) We like the colour block heels! (Photo: nushrrattbharuccha/ Instagram)

For her next look, she opted for a very quirky top and denim. Check out the details below.

The look was completed with dark blue stilletos. (Photo: nushrrattbharuccha/ Instagram) The look was completed with dark blue stilletos. (Photo: nushrrattbharuccha/ Instagram)

The Pyaar ka Punchnama actor went for a one-shoulder top which featured a side trail.

She brought it all together with silver jewellery. (Photo: nushrrattbharuccha/ Instagram) She brought it all together with silver jewellery. (Photo: nushrrattbharuccha/ Instagram)

We like how she accessorised her outfit with a chunky handcuff and a statement oxidised neckpiece with little red beads. In the hair and beauty department, she went for poker-straight hair and soft brown smokey eyes with nude peach lips. We love how the overall look turned out!

The ensemble was from Studio East. (Photo: nushrrattbharuccha/ Instagram) The ensemble was from Studio East. (Photo: nushrrattbharuccha/ Instagram)

Which look is your favourite?

