Ajeeb Daastaans promotions: Aditi Rao Hydari’s top is a summer must-have

There is little that needs to be said about Aditi Rao Hydari’s impeccable fashion sense. The Girl on the Train actor has been consistently impressive with her understated fashion choices. It was no different this time as she was spotted in two different looks.

The actor who is busy promoting her upcoming project Ajeeb Daastaans was first seen in a top from the label Only teamed with a contrasting brick red pleated skirt from Essé. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, the look was both accessible and chic. The skirt, with that slit, really worked but it was her top with the word ‘typing…’ which made it a must-have for all millennials.

The look was pulled together with bright red lipstick and hair pulled in a neat knot.

Check out the pictures here.

In the second look. she nailed power dressing. Also styled by Sanam, the actor was seen in a sleeveless crimson jumpsuit. The outfit from the label Notebook, termed Audrey Jumpsuit, looked lovely on her. The look was pulled together with hair pulled back in a knot.

Check out the pictures here.

What do you think of her looks?