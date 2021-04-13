Ajeeb Daastaans promotions: Aditi Rao Hydari looks gorgeous in off-shoulder tiered dress

What do you think of her recent look? (Source: Sanam Ratansi/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Aditi Rao Hydari’s impeccable fashion sense requires no introduction. The actor can make a simple look work, and now that she is promoting Netflix anthology Ajeeb Daastaans, she is back at giving us major fashion goals.

Recently, she was spotted in a dress from the label Rose Room. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, the off-shoulder tiered dress had a dreamy appeal, and the asymmetrical hemline really worked given how it created an illusion of a skirt. The look was pulled together with hair parted at the centre, filled-in eyebrows, and dewy make-up.

Check out the pictures here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanam Ratansi (@sanamratansi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanam Ratansi (@sanamratansi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanam Ratansi (@sanamratansi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanam Ratansi (@sanamratansi)

During the promotions, the actor has been keeping things basic, opting mostly for jeans and a t-shirt. This, however, is not to say that she is compromising on the style quotient. For instance, she was spotted in this really cool tee from Only India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanam Ratansi (@sanamratansi)

She teamed it with a contrasting skirt, and much like her latest look, it too had an asymmetrical hemline. The look was pulled together with hair tied in a knot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanam Ratansi (@sanamratansi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanam Ratansi (@sanamratansi)

What do you think of her looks?