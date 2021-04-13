Ajeeb Daastaans promotions: Aditi Rao Hydari looks gorgeous in off-shoulder tiered dress

April 13, 2021 5:30:35 pm
Aditi Rao Hydari’s impeccable fashion sense requires no introduction. The actor can make a simple look work, and now that she is promoting Netflix anthology Ajeeb Daastaans, she is back at giving us major fashion goals.
Recently, she was spotted in a dress from the label Rose Room. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, the off-shoulder tiered dress had a dreamy appeal, and the asymmetrical hemline really worked given how it created an illusion of a skirt. The look was pulled together with hair parted at the centre, filled-in eyebrows, and dewy make-up.
Check out the pictures here.
During the promotions, the actor has been keeping things basic, opting mostly for jeans and a t-shirt. This, however, is not to say that she is compromising on the style quotient. For instance, she was spotted in this really cool tee from Only India.
She teamed it with a contrasting skirt, and much like her latest look, it too had an asymmetrical hemline. The look was pulled together with hair tied in a knot.
What do you think of her looks?
