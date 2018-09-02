Follow Us:
Sunday, September 02, 2018
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected
Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif, Suhana Khan: Best and worst dressed at Shweta Bachchan’s fashion line launch

Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Monisha Jaising launched their fashion line recently and the launch party saw many Bollywood bigwigs, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Check out the best and worst dressed here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 2, 2018 2:22:59 pm
MxS launch, Shweta Bachchan fashion line, Monisha Jaising fashion line launch, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan latest photos, Suhana Khan latest photos, Katrina Kaif latest photos, indian express, indian express news Suhana Khan (L), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (C), Katrina Kaif at the launch of Shweta Bachchan’s fashion line. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)
Shweta Bachchan Nanda, in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising recently launched her first fashion line. Nanda, who has come to be associated as a big name in the fashion industry, has been a trend-setter for quite some time now. The line, named MxS was launched in Mumbai on September 1, and saw many Bollywood bigwigs, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, attending the party. While we wait to see what Nanda dishes out with her designer wear, here’s looking at the best and worst dressed at her launch party.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The Fanney Khan star was instantly arresting in a multi-hued and patterned mini blazer dress from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Rounding off with black pumps and a bold red lip, the actor looked pretty chic. However, we wish she had taken a leaf out of her Cannes look book and picked something more experimental.

MxS launch, Shweta Bachchan fashion line, Monisha Jaising fashion line launch, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan latest photos, Suhana Khan latest photos, Katrina Kaif latest photos, indian express, indian express news Abhishek Bachchan (L) arrives with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the launch of Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s fashion line. (Source: Varinder Chawla) MxS launch, Shweta Bachchan fashion line, Monisha Jaising fashion line launch, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan latest photos, Suhana Khan latest photos, Katrina Kaif latest photos, indian express, indian express news Aishwarya Rai Bachchan picked a blazer dress from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Katrina Kaif

The Tiger Zinda Hai actor picked a cheetah print plissé skirt with a holographic belt. Stylist Ami Patel paired it with a grey tee with a flirtatious eye print, both from MxS. With silver hoops and nude hues for make-up, the actor rounded out her look with hair coiffed in soft waves.

MxS launch, Shweta Bachchan fashion line, Monisha Jaising fashion line launch, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan latest photos, Suhana Khan latest photos, Katrina Kaif latest photos, indian express, indian express news Katrina Kaif chanelled some sporty vibes in a cheetah printed skirt. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Gauri Khan

Khan also picked an MxS outfit, and while we like her semi-sheer white blouse, the embellished silver pants, she wore were quite a letdown. With huge pockets protruding from either side, it was more of a hip-hop piece and would have gone better with a crop tee and sneakers. Khan’s choice of spiked white Louboutins failed to impress.

MxS launch, Shweta Bachchan fashion line, Monisha Jaising fashion line launch, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan latest photos, Suhana Khan latest photos, Katrina Kaif latest photos, indian express, indian express news Suhana Khan (L), Gauri Khan arrive at the launch of Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s fashion line. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Suhana Khan

The 18-year-old stepped out in a one-shouldered rich blue top with a peplum effect around the waist and glittery stars spattered across the shoulder. She teamed it with a white mini skirt. We think her outfit was really boring and the nude make-up did nothing to help the cause.

MxS launch, Shweta Bachchan fashion line, Monisha Jaising fashion line launch, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan latest photos, Suhana Khan latest photos, Katrina Kaif latest photos, indian express, indian express news Suhana Khan disappointed in a blue top from MxS. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Navya Nanda

Navya Nanda looked the prettiest of the lot in an off-shoulder, embellished silver mini that was draped partially with peach organza fabric. Although, we wish she had given her ankle-high boots a miss.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor kept her style quotient high in an embellished Balmain blazer that was worn atop black skinny jeans. With matching Louboutins and a Hermes clutch, the actor looked chic.

MxS launch, Shweta Bachchan fashion line, Monisha Jaising fashion line launch, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan latest photos, Suhana Khan latest photos, Katrina Kaif latest photos, indian express, indian express news Karisma Kapoor looked chic in a Balmain blazer. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar

The director-producer was his stylish self in a Valentino hoodie and distressed denims. We love the quirky Rick Owens boots Johar donned.

MxS launch, Shweta Bachchan fashion line, Monisha Jaising fashion line launch, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan latest photos, Suhana Khan latest photos, Katrina Kaif latest photos, indian express, indian express news Karan Johar cut an edgy figure in a Valentino hoodie. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about the actors’ looks this time? Who do you think looked best?

