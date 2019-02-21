Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns in this Manish Malhotra outfit

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s sartorial choices are mostly a mixed bag but she can nail an ethnic look like no other. The actor was recently spotted looking lovely in red in Dubai. The Manish Malhotra embellished ensemble looked great on her. It was teamed with a matching dupatta.

The attire was accessorised with gold jhumkas and red lipstick.

The Fanney Khan actor was also spotted in a Rohit Bal ensemble consisting of a grey top, that was paired with black trousers. This was teamed with a long shrug. And while we love the shrug, it did not go well with the attire. The look was rounded off with red lipstick and hair parted at the centre.

Prior to this, the former Miss World impressed us a great deal at the airport. She was spotted donning a lacy camisole and a pair of black jeggings. This was teamed with a bright overcoat and we really liked the geometric prints on it. The look was accessorised with a pair of black heels. Her characteristic red lipstick and minimal make-up completed the look.

The actor also attended the 100th birth anniversary of Urdu poet and lyricist Kaifi Azmi in Mumbai and looked gorgeous in a white and golden suit. The look was accessorised with golden juttis and earrings.

