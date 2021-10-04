scorecardresearch
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks ethereal in an all-white outfit at Paris Fashion Week; watch

On the ramp, Aishwarya walked with other influential women like Helen Mirren and Camila Cabello

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 4, 2021 2:10:28 pm
aishwarya rai bachchanAishwarya Rai Bachchan wore an all-white outfit at Paris Fashion Week 2021. (Source: bollywoodgalaxy_/Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is back on the fashion runway and how! The 47-year-old walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week recently for Le Defile L’Oreal Paris 2021 Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show.

Aishwarya was a vision in a body-hugging white gown with a pleated drape and clenched waist. Her look was kept minimal with a pair of studs and open hair, with a hint of silver eyeshadow. Her pink lip shade added a pop of colour to the look.

On the ramp, Aishwarya walked with other influential women like Helen Mirren and Camila Cabello.

Also Read |Naomi Campbell steals Lanvin show at Paris Fashion Week

This year, the event’s theme was women empowerment and the brand’s anti-street harassment campaign. “We did it, and we have never been this proud of our beloved #LOrealParisFamily, who created a show full of self-expression and diversity. Standing together, feminine and feminists, celebrating women all over the world,” the brand wrote on Instagram.

Also Read |Valentino says it with flowers at Paris Fashion Week show

Earlier, the beauty brand’s global ambassador was spotted in a blue sequin long jacket by Rahul Mishra, featuring intricate embroidery all over. Aishwarya teamed it with a blue top and a pair of flared denims. She rounded off the look with pink lip colour, open hair and black boots.

The hand-embroidered jacket costs Rs 1,49,500 on the designer’s website.

What do you think of Aishwarya’s looks?

