Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks ethereal in an all-white outfit at Paris Fashion Week; watch

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is back on the fashion runway and how! The 47-year-old walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week recently for Le Defile L’Oreal Paris 2021 Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show.

Aishwarya was a vision in a body-hugging white gown with a pleated drape and clenched waist. Her look was kept minimal with a pair of studs and open hair, with a hint of silver eyeshadow. Her pink lip shade added a pop of colour to the look.

On the ramp, Aishwarya walked with other influential women like Helen Mirren and Camila Cabello.

This year, the event’s theme was women empowerment and the brand’s anti-street harassment campaign. “We did it, and we have never been this proud of our beloved #LOrealParisFamily, who created a show full of self-expression and diversity. Standing together, feminine and feminists, celebrating women all over the world,” the brand wrote on Instagram.

Earlier, the beauty brand’s global ambassador was spotted in a blue sequin long jacket by Rahul Mishra, featuring intricate embroidery all over. Aishwarya teamed it with a blue top and a pair of flared denims. She rounded off the look with pink lip colour, open hair and black boots.

The hand-embroidered jacket costs Rs 1,49,500 on the designer’s website.

