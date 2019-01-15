Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has a secret love for ethnic attires; here’s the proof

It goes without saying that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can pull off both ethnic and contemporary looks with elan. The former Miss World and actor proved it yet again when she was spotted attending the 100th birth anniversary of Urdu poet and lyricist Kaifi Azmi in Mumbai.

For the occasion, the actor picked a stunning white and golden suit and was seen turning heads in her beautiful ethnic outfit. We really like the golden border that added charm and elegance to her ensemble. Letting the outfit do the talking, she kept her look minimal and accessorised her suit with a pair of long earrings and a pair of golden juttis. Her signature bold lips and winged eyeliner rounded off the look well.

Check out some of the pictures here.

Prior to this, Bachchan stepped out in beautiful traditional ensembles in pink and needless to say, she looked lovely in it. The actor opted for a Sukriti and Aakriti ensemble that included a kurta, a pair of embellished flared pants and a matching dupatta. Styled by her stylist Aastha Sharma, she accessorised her outfit with heavy gold jhumkas and mojaris that complemented her outfit well.

Earlier, the actor was seen in an embellished anarkali from designer duo Falguni & Shane Peacock’s label. Styled by Aastha Sharma, the attire was teamed with a beige dupatta and the look was rounded out with bright pink lips and straight hair. We think the actor looked lovely!

What do you think of her latest look?