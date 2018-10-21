Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns in Tarun Tahiliani and Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna ensembles

Which look do you like more? (Source: AishwaryaRaiBachchan/Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s sartorial choices might not always be impressive but the actor can stun us like nobody else. Recently the Fanney Khan actor was spotted in two different looks and she dazzled in both. She was recently spotted in an intricately embroidered Tarun Tahiliani peach anarkali at a Women’s Cancer Initiative. This was teamed with a textured jacket with tassels detailing at the hem. Hair parted at the side and bright red lips rounded out the look.

The actor also chose to go all-black as she was spotted in a Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna creation. The ensemble consisted of a black camisole that was teamed with a matching blazer with embellished sleeves. Bright red lipstick and black pumps rounded out the look.

While one can say that the actor played it safe, one cannot deny that she looked lovely in both.

Prior to this, she was spotted in a hand-printed georgette Sabyasachi sari that was teamed with a black quilted silk blouse. The designer recently collaborated with make-up brand L’Oréal and the actor, being the face of the brand, was spotted at the launch in Mumbai. Needless to say, she looked gorgeous in that attire and we loved the red pout.

She was also spotted in a floral-printed number by the designer. Teamed with a sleeveless blouse, the look was not accessorised much except for the designer’s characteristic Bengal tiger belt that the actor carried off with utmost grace and poise.

