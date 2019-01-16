Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s stylist Aastha Sharma gives tips for brides-to-be

Every time Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walks the red carpet at the annual film festival at Cannes, her sartorial choices become the talking point of the day. Apart from the actor’s confidence and charm, much of the credit often belongs to her stylist who brainstorms for hours to deliver the head-turning outfit. And in the ongoing wedding season, who better than one of the best stylists of B-Town to take tips from?

We spoke to renowned celebrity stylist and the woman behind Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s magical Cannes outfits, Aastha Sharma, who took us through the logistics of putting together a bridal trousseau. Excerpts from the interview.

According to you, what should be the first concern of a bride while picking a bridal outfit?

The first concern of every bride should be that they shouldn’t look like their reference images. Your outfit should be unique. It should be your choice.

Which designers would you pick if you have to meet the brief of a contemporary Indian bride?

I would pick Gaurav Gupta, Anamika Khanna, Anita Dongre and Amit Aggarwal, to name a few.

What colours do you think brides should be experimenting with these days?

All gold, full metallic and jewel tone shades and if you’re looking to really experiment then you can wear white.

Deepika, Priyanka, Sonam – whose bridal look did you like?

I loved every bit of Sonam’s wedding looks.

If you had a chance to dress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her wedding day, how would you have done it?

Exactly what she wore. I wouldn’t change a thing. It was a stunning, classic look and I loved it.

What fashion trend would you personally love to see making a comeback?

Indian by Manish Arora.

What tips do you have for brides-to-be?

Don’t think about engulfing yourself in heavy lehengas and heavy jewellery. Strike a balance and always be comfortable.

Who is your biggest fashion inspiration?

Tilda Swinton.

Who according to you is the best-dressed actor/actress in the industry? And among the newcomers, whose style do you like the most?

Sonam Kapoor, hands down. Among the newcomers, I would say Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor.