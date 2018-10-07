Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks ethereal in this Sabyasachi sari

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at an event. (File Photo)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s sartorial choices are generally a mixed bag but when she decides to stun, she does it like nobody else can. The Fanney Khan actor did that recently as she was spotted in a Sabyasachi sari and looked ethereal. The floral-printed sari was teamed with a sleeveless blouse and the look was minimally accessorised. All our attention, however, was on the designer’s characteristic Bengal tiger belt donned by the actor with utmost grace and poise. We cannot get over the bright red lipstick and feel that it added just the amount of drama that was required in this otherwise understated look.

The designer, according to his Instagram account, is collaborating with make-up brand L’Oréal and the actor, being the face of the brand, was highlight of the event.

Prior to this, the actor walked the ramp and ensured that we could not take our eyes off her. Clad in a Manish Malhotra ensemble, the actor walked the runway at FWI 2018 held in Doha and looked gorgeous in the cream and orange floral embellished gown. The outfit also consisted of a long trail and had a cape sleeves with a broad neckline, and although the outfit seemed a bit larger-than-life, the actor pulled it off with elan.

“A scintillating display of couture with an ombré of Middle Eastern influences, mirroring the vibe, lavishness and brilliance of its cities. An interplay of precision and fluidity adorned by the gracefulness of everlasting beauty, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan,” Manish Malhotra wrote this as the caption as he shared a picture of both of them from the show.

