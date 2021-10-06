scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 06, 2021
PANDORA PAPERS

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is elegance personified in this black outfit

We just cannot take our eyes off Aishwarya in this outfit!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 6, 2021 8:50:55 pm
aishwarya rai bachchanAishwarya Rai Bachchan is back to giving us fashion inspiration. (Source: kavyesharmaofficial/Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has left us mesmerised with back-to-back glamorous looks. While we are still not over her all-white runway look at Paris Fashion Week, her latest ensemble has also caught our attention.

The L’Oréal Paris brand ambassador recently attended an event for anti-street harassment in Dubai, where she looked drop dead gorgeous in a sleeveless Sabyasachi ensemble.

The attire stood out with its intricate embroidery around the skirt. It featured a black belt, bearing the designer’s golden brand logo. Teaming it with a matching black dupatta with embellished border, Aishwarya oozed elegance.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aditya Sharma (@kavyesharmaofficial)

With side-swept open hair, the actor completed the look with minimal accessories — a pair of danglers and rings. She sported winged eyeliner and a bright red lip shade.

Also Read |Aishwarya’s personal style is effortless; she doesn’t over style herself: Celeb stylist Aastha Sharma

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aishwarya Rai (@lovely_aishwarya)

aishwarya rai bachchan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s hair was styled by Simon El Mendelek. (Source: georgeselmendelek/Instagram)

Aishwarya’s makeup was done by Aditya Sharma and her hair was styled by Simon El Mendelek.

Aishwarya rocks the colour black. Take a look:

Which look do you like the most?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Navratri fashion, fashion
Navratri colours 2021: Here’s your celeb-approved guide for the next nine days

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 06: Latest News

Advertisement