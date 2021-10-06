Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is elegance personified in this black outfit

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has left us mesmerised with back-to-back glamorous looks. While we are still not over her all-white runway look at Paris Fashion Week, her latest ensemble has also caught our attention.

The L’Oréal Paris brand ambassador recently attended an event for anti-street harassment in Dubai, where she looked drop dead gorgeous in a sleeveless Sabyasachi ensemble.

The attire stood out with its intricate embroidery around the skirt. It featured a black belt, bearing the designer’s golden brand logo. Teaming it with a matching black dupatta with embellished border, Aishwarya oozed elegance.

With side-swept open hair, the actor completed the look with minimal accessories — a pair of danglers and rings. She sported winged eyeliner and a bright red lip shade.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s hair was styled by Simon El Mendelek. (Source: georgeselmendelek/Instagram) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s hair was styled by Simon El Mendelek. (Source: georgeselmendelek/Instagram)

Aishwarya’s makeup was done by Aditya Sharma and her hair was styled by Simon El Mendelek.

Aishwarya rocks the colour black. Take a look:

Which look do you like the most?

