Aishwarya Rai Bachchan redefines elegance in this Massimo Dutti blazer-jeans combo

Aishwarya Rai Bachcan might not be the one who experiments with her sartorial choices too often, but trust her to stun ever so often. The Fanney Khan actor recently redefined elegance in a blush pink satin blazer from Massimo Dutti.

Styled by Aastha Sharma and Reann, the look was kept understated. A pair of blue jeans from Diesel and pink flats completed the look.

Prior to this, she was spotted in a brown blazer from Massimo Dutti that she teamed with matching trousers, gold chains from Viange and stilettos from Jimmy Choo. With hair styled into soft curls, well-defined eyes and a nude shade of lipstick rounded out her look.

One can also trust her to nail ethnic wear. On Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding, she looked like a vision in a red and gold Sabyasachi sari that was teamed with a red blouse. The look was accessorised with a stunning gold neckpiece and matching earrings. Needless to say, it was difficult to look away from the actor.

Aaradhya Bachchan, on the other hand, looked cute in an orange and red lehenga and Abhishek Bachchan looked dapper in a black ensemble.