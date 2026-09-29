‘Queen’ Aishwarya Rai Bachchan debuts fiery red hair, takes over Paris Fashion Week in dramatic black couture

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads at Paris Fashion Week on Monday, closing L’Oréal Paris’ Le Défilé show with a dramatic couture look and a striking new hair colour. The actor walked the runway at Place Joffre against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower and École Militaire.
For the showcase, titled ‘Express Your Worth’, Aishwarya wore an all-black custom ensemble from Syrian luxury label Yara Shoemaker’s Fall/Winter 2026-27 couture collection, conceptualised and styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai.
Sharing a photo of the look on his Instagram Story, Mohit wrote,”They said ‘Express Your Worth’ and we said, Queen”.
See here:
Aishwarya’s outfit comprised a two-piece velvet gown featuring 3D fringe embroidery and a crystal-embellished cape. The fitted gown had a plunging neckline that extended down her torso and a cinched waist. The ensemble also featured a floor-length silhouette.
The look was completed with a velvet cape, detailed along its borders with pearl and crystal embellishments. She also wore a diamond-encrusted crown, diamond rings and pumps.
Aishwarya’s hair was also one of the most talked-about elements of the look. She debuted fiery red tresses on the Paris runway, styled in a side parting with soft waves. The bold hair colour added a striking contrast to her otherwise monochromatic ensemble.
For makeup, the Guru actor opted for winged eyeliner, a bold red lip, rouged cheeks, feathered brows and soft contouring. The beauty look complemented both her new red hair and the black couture gown.
Watch here:
View this post on Instagram
The actor was also seen kissing Bridgerton star Simone Ashley. The viral video shows the two chatting, holding hands, and serving looks in all-black ensembles.
Aishwarya has been associated with L’Oréal Paris for years and has frequently represented the beauty brand at international fashion events. Her latest appearance at Le Défilé brought together the actor’s longstanding association with the brand and a dramatic couture moment at Paris Fashion Week.
Last year, the actor walked the Paris Fashion Week ramp in a custom velvet sherwani-inspired coat designed by Manish Malhotra.
‘Aishwarya Rai’ has been trending on Google for the past 24 hours.