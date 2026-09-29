‘Queen’ Aishwarya Rai Bachchan debuts fiery red hair, takes over Paris Fashion Week in dramatic black couture

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads at Paris Fashion Week on Monday, closing L’Oréal Paris’ Le Défilé show with a dramatic couture look and a striking new hair colour. The actor walked the runway at Place Joffre against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower and École Militaire.

For the showcase, titled ‘Express Your Worth’, Aishwarya wore an all-black custom ensemble from Syrian luxury label Yara Shoemaker’s Fall/Winter 2026-27 couture collection, conceptualised and styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai.

Sharing a photo of the look on his Instagram Story, Mohit wrote,”They said ‘Express Your Worth’ and we said, Queen”.

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