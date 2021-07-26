Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks elegant in this off-shoulder black outfit; see pics

From ethnic wear to western outfits, we have seen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pull off gorgeous looks each time she has made an appearance. In her latest look, however, the diva proved she does not always need a glam outfit; she can look equally elegant in the simplest of clothes.

The 47-year-old actor recently met actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar with husband Abhishek Bachchan. For the occasion, she opted for an all-black ensemble — a plain black long off-shoulder top and a matching pair of leggings.

Aishwarya struck a perfect balance by choosing to leave the look unaccessorised. She wore minimal makeup and braided her hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varalaxmi Sarathkumar (@varusarathkumar)

Abhishek too kept his look easy and casual — he wore a white tee with digital print on it, teamed with a pair of powder blue pants.

“Met 3 of the warmest and most humble people last night.. none other than the gorgeous @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb the handsome hunk @bachchan and their sweetest daughter #aaradhyabachcha,” Varalaxmi wrote on Instagram while sharing the picture from their meeting.

“Despite the families and lineage that they hail from, their humility and warmth was so amazing, I was just overwhelmed with their love.! It was so sweet of you to meet us and spend time with us.. may god shower all his blessings on your family!” she further wrote.

What do you think of Aishwarya’s look?