Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a queen bee in this dazzling black lacy gown

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks absolutely breathtaking in a Nedret Taciroglu gown. (Source: aasthasharma; charlottewillermakeup/Instagram) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks absolutely breathtaking in a Nedret Taciroglu gown. (Source: aasthasharma; charlottewillermakeup/Instagram)

When it comes to nailing gowns, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s sartorial choices have remained unparalled. Remember her numerous stunning gowns at the Cannes Film Festival 2018? The Jazbaa actor was recently spotted attending the Longines event during Paris Fashion Week wearing a Nedo by Nedret Taciroglu ensemble.

ALSO READ | Black is beautiful but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s outfit is really boring

The off-shoulder lace patchwork gown featured beads on it and stylist Aastha Sharma kept her accessorises minimum. She teamed it with a Longines watch and a pair of black heels from Louboutin. Make-up artist Charlotte Willer also kept her make-up minimal and went for a dewy sheen with glossy lips while hairstylist Stephan Lancien styled her hair in a wavy manner.

ALSO READ | Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta engagement: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks glorious in a gold Manish Malhotra sari

Not only gowns, the 44-year-old diva effortlessly carries off Indian attires also. The actor was spotted a few days ago attending Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta’s engagement ceremony wearing a glorious Manish Malhotra sari in gold. The heavily embellished semi-sheer creation was the perfect choice for such a maximalist soirée.

Stylist Aastha Sharma accessorised the actor’s look with a pair of gold danglers and a cocktail ring. We think giving the neckpiece a miss was a clever choice, with the glittery gold of the sari adding all the oomph needed. The actor rounded out her look with a dewy sheen and soft pink lips.

What do you think about Bachchan’s latest style file? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd