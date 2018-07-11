‘Fanney Khan’ song ‘Mohabbat’: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a diva in glamorous Manish Malhotra outfits

Doesn’t Aishwarya Rai Bachchan look stunning in the latest song of Fanney Khan titled Mohabbat? (Source: YouTube) Doesn’t Aishwarya Rai Bachchan look stunning in the latest song of Fanney Khan titled Mohabbat? (Source: YouTube)

The first song of Fanney Khan titled Mohabbat is out and the song features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as a singing sensation. Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, the producers of the movie Bhushan Kumar, Anil Kapoor and PS Bharathi roped in Frank Gatson Jr for the song. Gatson has earlier worked with international singers like Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez and the producers wanted a similar look for Bachchan.

For the song, Bachchan was dressed in Manish Malhotra ensembles. For the first look, she was seen in a silver mini featuring fringed sleeves and a matching bodice. Meanwhile, for the second look, she was clad in a black shimmery mini dress teamed with a silver fringed jacket. What’s interesting is the way her dresses were styled with shiny and colourful sneakers that also brought an interesting twist to her look. For the make-up, Bachchan went for dewy sheen with bold red lips, well-defined eyes and styled her hair in a tousled manner.

ALSO READ| Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a queen bee in this dazzling black lacy gown

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was dressed in Manish Malhotra outfits. (Source: YouTube) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was dressed in Manish Malhotra outfits. (Source: YouTube)

For the third look, Bachchan was once again dressed in a shimmery silver outfit featuring a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. A nude make-up palette with soft wavy hair gave finishing touches to her look.

ALSO READ | Black is beautiful but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s outfit is really boring

Take a look at the video here:

What do you think of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s sassy looks? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd