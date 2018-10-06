Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walks the ramp for Manish Malhotra and we can’t take our eyes off

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan donned a Manish Malhotra outfit. (Source: Instagram)

While it is not often that we see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walking the ramp, but when she does, she manages to leave fashion enthusiasts wide-eyed. The actor was recently spotted clad in a Manish Malhotra ensemble while walking down the runway at FWI 2018, held in Doha.

The cream and orange floral embellished gown featured a long trail and had a cape sleeves with a broad neckline. The larger-than-life outfit looked gorgeous on Aishwarya and she managed to pull it off with elegance. Manish Malhotra, who posted a photo of the duo from the show captioned it as, “A scintillating display of couture with an ombré of Middle Eastern influences, mirroring the vibe, lavishness and brilliance of its cities. An interplay of precision and fluidity adorned by the gracefulness of everlasting beauty, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.”

Take a look at the photos here:

Apart from her outfit, it was the hairstyle and make-up that really caught our attention. A neutral make-up palette with a little blush, light smokey eyes and glossy pink lips rounded off her look. While her puffy hairdo was adorned with a blue floral headwear that accentuated her look nicely.

Prior to this, the Ae Dil Hai Muskil actor was seen attending the inauguration of the 31st Women Entrepreneur’s Exhibition in Mumbai. Dressed in an anarkali, the black outfit with white, peach, orange and red embroidery failed to impress. We could have still overlooked the weird colour combination, but there’s no way we can ignore the garish floral work from the knee down. She could have definitely picked something better.

Keeping her accessories minimal with statement rings, the actor rounded out her look with her signature pink lips, thickly-lined eyes and a soft wavy hairdo.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in an embellished anarkali. (Source: File Photo)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s outfit had floral embroidery on it. (Source: File Photo)

