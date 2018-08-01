Aishwarya Rai Bachchan exudes sass and style on the cover of this magazine

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan completely nails the look. (Source: File Photo) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan completely nails the look. (Source: File Photo)

Few actors make one stand up and notice them the way Aishwarya Rai Bachchan does. She did that at Cannes this year and she does that rather periodically with her several public appearances. It was no different this time as she featured on the cover of Brides Today magazine. Wearing a Ralph and Russo dress, the Fanney Khan actor completely owned the space. The multicoloued-hued dress was teamed up with statement neckpiece and matching bracelet from Amaris Jewels by Prerna Rajpal. Photographed by Tibi Clenci, the actor completely slays the look.

The actor, who was at Paris Fashion Week recently looked gorgeous in a Nedo by Nedret Taciroglu ensemble. The off-shoulder embellished gown had beads on it. Styled by Aastha Sharma, the look was not accessorised much. The gown was teamed with a Longines watch and a pair of black heels. Make-up artist Charlotte Willer went for a dewy sheen with glossy lips while the actor’s hair was styled in a wavy manner by hairstylist Stephan Lancien.

Just how she carries off gowns with elan, she does the same when it comes to traditional attires. Her sartorial choices have almost always been impressive and it is always a delight to see what she will next.

