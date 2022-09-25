scorecardresearch
Ponniyin Selvan promotions: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks regal in a red kurta set

Aishwarya channelled her inner princess in a heavily embellished kurta set and chunky gold jewellery

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is an epitome of grace and beauty. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

It is not every day that one gets a glimpse of Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The 48-year-old actor, who is known for elegant sartorial picks, made her fans’ hearts go aflutter as she slipped into a beautiful red ensemble looking every bit royal.

Aishwarya attended an event for her upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan: I in Hyderabad, and treated her fans with a few pictures from the outing. Staying true to her role of ‘Princess Nandini’ in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, Aishwarya exuded princess-y vibes in a heavily embellished kurta set and chunky jewellery.

She teamed the fiery red coloured kurta — that features gold hand embroidered all over — with matching straight pants that featured gold colour embroidery. The ensemble also included a georgette dupatta with borders embroidered in gold. Sticking to the traditional colour scheme of red and gold, Aishwarya chose strappy gold stilettos.

The royal ensemble was cleverly accessorised with heavy gold jewellery that included a layered neckpiece, matching earrings, a gold Kundan bracelet and a chunky ring. With her tresses left loose with centre parting, she rounded off her look with winged eyeliner,  heavy mascara, a dab of highlighter, matte lipstick and a small bindi.

