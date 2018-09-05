Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in this colourful, embellished anarkali fails to impress

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently spotted attending the inauguration of the 31st Women Entrepreneur’s Exhibition in Mumbai. She picked an embellished anarkali for the event and it was nothing but a disappointment.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 5, 2018 6:44:11 pm
Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's latest style file.
While we are not saying Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has an impeccable sense of style, but every time the diva steps out, she manages to cause a stir. Mostly seen in monochrome outfits these days, Bachchan sure knows how to grab eyeballs even if her sartorial choice is disappointing.

Her latest appearance is one such example. The Ae Dil Hai Muskil actor was seen at the inauguration of the 31st Women Entrepreneur’s Exhibition in Mumbai dressed in an anarkali.

The black outfit with white, peach, orange and red embroidery failed to impress. We could have still overlooked the weird colour combination, but there’s no way we can ignore the garish floral work from the knee down. She could have definitely picked something better.

Keeping her accessories minimal with statement rings, the actor rounded out her look with her signature pink lips, thickly-lined eyes and a soft wavy hairdo.

Take a look at the photos here:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in an embellished anarkali. (Source: File Photo)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opted for pink lips. (Source: File Photo)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's outfit had floral embroidery on it. (Source: File Photo)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the event. (Source: File Photo)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with Kokilaben Ambani and Sonu Nigam. (Source: File Photo)

A few days ago, the Fanney Khan star left us wide-eyed in a multi-hued and patterned mini blazer dress from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Rounding off her look with black pumps and a bold red lip, the actor looked pretty chic. However, we wish she had taken a leaf out of her Cannes look book and picked something more experimental.

MxS launch, Shweta Bachchan fashion line, Monisha Jaising fashion line launch, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan latest photos, Suhana Khan latest photos, Katrina Kaif latest photos, indian express, indian express news Abhishek Bachchan (L) arrives with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the launch of Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s fashion line. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

What are your thoughts on Bachchan’s latest style file? Let us know in the comments section below.

