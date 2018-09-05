Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in this colourful, embellished anarkali fails to impress

Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s latest style file. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s latest style file. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

While we are not saying Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has an impeccable sense of style, but every time the diva steps out, she manages to cause a stir. Mostly seen in monochrome outfits these days, Bachchan sure knows how to grab eyeballs even if her sartorial choice is disappointing.

Her latest appearance is one such example. The Ae Dil Hai Muskil actor was seen at the inauguration of the 31st Women Entrepreneur’s Exhibition in Mumbai dressed in an anarkali.

The black outfit with white, peach, orange and red embroidery failed to impress. We could have still overlooked the weird colour combination, but there’s no way we can ignore the garish floral work from the knee down. She could have definitely picked something better.

Keeping her accessories minimal with statement rings, the actor rounded out her look with her signature pink lips, thickly-lined eyes and a soft wavy hairdo.

Take a look at the photos here:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in an embellished anarkali. (Source: File Photo) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in an embellished anarkali. (Source: File Photo)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opted for pink lips. (Source: File Photo) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opted for pink lips. (Source: File Photo)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s outfit had floral embroidery on it. (Source: File Photo) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s outfit had floral embroidery on it. (Source: File Photo)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the event. (Source: File Photo) Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the event. (Source: File Photo)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with Kokilaben Ambani and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with Kokilaben Ambani and Sonu Nigam . (Source: File Photo)

ALSO READ| Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif, Suhana Khan: Best and worst dressed at Shweta Bachchan’s fashion line launch

A few days ago, the Fanney Khan star left us wide-eyed in a multi-hued and patterned mini blazer dress from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Rounding off her look with black pumps and a bold red lip, the actor looked pretty chic. However, we wish she had taken a leaf out of her Cannes look book and picked something more experimental.

Abhishek Bachchan (L) arrives with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the launch of Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s fashion line. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

What are your thoughts on Bachchan’s latest style file? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd